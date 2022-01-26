Simon Property (SPG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Simon Property (SPG) closed at $145.58, marking a -0.82% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the shopping mall real estate investment trust had lost 6.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.57%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.66%.

Simon Property will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 7, 2022. On that day, Simon Property is projected to report earnings of $2.86 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.8%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.31 billion, up 16.12% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Simon Property. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% higher. Simon Property is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Simon Property is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.58. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.82.

Also, we should mention that SPG has a PEG ratio of 1.32. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.17 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

