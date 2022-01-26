Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) closed at $476.24, marking a +0.16% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the security software maker had lost 15.8% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 14.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Palo Alto Networks as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.65, up 6.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.28 billion, up 25.9% from the year-ago period.

PANW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.24 per share and revenue of $5.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.92% and +26.57%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Palo Alto Networks should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Palo Alto Networks is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Palo Alto Networks is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 65.66. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 59.05.

We can also see that PANW currently has a PEG ratio of 2.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Security was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.44 at yesterday's closing price.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

