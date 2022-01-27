Polygon Invests in Hike's Rush Gaming Universe

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hike on Thursday announced that ethereum scaling company Polygon, is supporting Hike’s rush gaming universe (RGU), a brand new social gaming platform where players can play, compete and win in a virtual world. Polygon will invest in the company, host RGU on its network and will help Hike build its web 3.0 presence.

Company handle

“We are entering a new era of gaming, where players will participate in a new kind of game economy where they are also owners of the networks they create. Gaming has

always been an incredible source of entertainment, a way to bring joy to people’s lives and now it will also be a means to provide brand new economic opportunities to the world. With Polygon, we are going to bring the rush gaming universe on-chain in 2022 on top of the vast and vibrant ethereum ecosystem to deliver on this vision,” said Kavin Bharti Mittal, founder and CEO of Hike.

“Hike’s RGU is a hugely exciting development for the Indian market, with global potential and we are delighted to be partnering to bring the platform on-chain,” said Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon.

RGU has managed to build one of the largest gaming ecosystems in India. The Rush app is the first of three pillars of RGU and in 2022, Hike is excited to double down and build a decentralized global gaming ecosystem.