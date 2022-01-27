Ola Electric Announces Futurefoundry

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ola Electric, India’s leading manufacturer of EVs, today announced Ola Futurefoundry, its global center for advanced engineering and vehicle design. This center will be based in Coventry, the UK, a global hub for the best automotive design and engineering talent in the world.

Ola Futurefoundry will work in-synch with the design and engineering teams based at Ola Campus in Bangalore, India. Ola will invest over $100 million over the next five years into the state-of-the-art center and staff it with over 200 designers and automotive engineers. The centre will also partner with world class education and research institutions in the UK to collaborate on technology research and development, said a statement.

“At Ola we are building the future of mobility and continue to attract the best global talent across disciplines. Ola Futurefoundry will enable us to tap into the fantastic automotive design and engineering talent in the UK to create the next generation of electric vehicles. Futurefoundry will work in close collaboration with our headquarters in Bangalore, India to help us build the future of mobility as we make EVs affordable across the world,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and CEO, Ola.

Ola is India’s largest mobility platform. Ola revolutionized urban mobility by making it available on demand for over a billion people across three continents. Ola also operates its new vehicle commerce platform with Ola Cars bringing seamless, digital buying, selling and ownership of vehicles to consumers. It is dedicated to transitioning the world to sustainable mobility and making the world better than we found it, said the statement.