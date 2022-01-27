These Are The Top Stock Holdings Of Andrew Hahn

Andrew Hahn is the co-owner of Ursa Fund Management, a hedge fund that focuses on the event-driven/corporate actions space. Hahn has a quantitative background, and before co-founding Ursa Fund Management, he worked on the US team with a large global hedge fund for about seven years. Ursa Fund Management was among the best performing hedge funds in Q3 2021. Let’s take a look at the top stock holdings of Andrew Hahn.

Top Stock Holdings Of Andrew Hahn

We have used the latest 13F filing (Sept. 30, 2021) of Ursa Fund Management to come up with the top stock holdings of Andrew Hahn. We have only considered Hahn’s stock holdings (not CALL options, PUT options, and investment in funds) for the list. Following are the top stock holdings of Andrew Hahn:

SiriusPoint

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda, this company offers insurance and reinsurance services. Hahn owns 45,504 shares of Siriuspoint Ltd (NYSE:SPNT) at an estimated average price of $9.26. These shares have a market value of $329,000 and represent 0.12% of Hahn’s portfolio. Hahn first took position in the stock in Q3 2021. SiriusPoint shares are down over 11% in the last three months, but are up over 1% year-to-date, and are currently trading around $8.28.

Zurn Water Solutions

Founded in 1891 and headquartered in Milwaukee, this company makes engineered power transmission, aerospace and other precision motion technology products. Hahn owns 7,000 shares of Zurn Water Solutions Corp (NYSE:ZWS) at an estimated average price of $64.29. These shares have a market value of $450,000 and represent 0.16% of Hahn’s portfolio. Hahn first took position in the stock in Q3 2021. Zurn Water Solutions shares are down over 18% in the last three months, but are up over 60% in the last one year, and are currently trading around $30.16.

Lionheart Acquisition (II Wt)

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Miami, it is a blank check company to facilitate merger, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combinations. Hahn owns 770,000 shares of Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:LCAP), having a market value of $662,000 and representing 0.24% of Hahn’s portfolio. Hahn first took position in the stock in Q3 2021.

Blue Apron Holdings

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in New York, it is an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company that makes home cooking accessible. Hahn owns 216,800 shares of Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE:APRN) at an estimated average price of $7.35. These shares have a market value of more than $1.5 million and represent 0.57% of Hahn’s portfolio. Hahn also owns 216,500 Blue Apron PUT. Blue Apron Holdings shares are down over 9% in the last three months but are up over 11% YTD, and are currently trading around $7.50. Hahn first took position in the stock in Q3 2021.

Meredith

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, it is a media conglomerate. Hahn had 208,678 shares of Meredith at an estimated average price of $44.60 and represents 4.14% of Hahn’s portfolio. At the end of Q3, Hahn also had 147,500 Meredith CALL and 1,000 Meredith PUT. In October 2021, Meredith announced a merger with IAC's Dotdash, to form a new entity called Dotdash Meredith.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in New York, it is a blank check company. Hahn owns over 1.5 million shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (NYSE:PSTH) at an estimated average price of $19.70. These shares have a market value of more than $30 million and represent 10.74% of Hahn’s portfolio. Hahn also owns more than 1.2 million Pershing CALL and 100,000 Pershing PUT. Pershing Square Tontine shares are currently trading around $19.73. They are down over 1% in the last three months and almost 28% in the last one year. Hahn first took position in the stock in Q3 2021.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in New York, this company offers basic services to customers in the U.S. Hahn owns over 2.5 million shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (NYSE:MIC) at an estimated average price of $40.56. These shares have a market value of more than $101 million and represent 36.15% of Hahn’s portfolio. Hahn also owns more than 1.3 million Macquarie PUT and 103,400 Macquarie CALL. Macquarie shares are currently trading around $3.60. They are down over 3% in the last three months and over 87% in the last one year. Hahn first took position in the stock in Q3 2021

These were the top stock holdings of Andrew Hahn. Apart from these, Hanh had 441,000 iStar CALL and 100,000 Pilgrims Pride CALL, at the end of Q3 2021. Also, he had 349,998 units of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund.

Hanh also sold several stocks fully in Q3, including QuantumScape, Brookfield Property Partners, Brookfield Property REIT, ION Geophysical, and Meta Materials.