A. O. Smith (AOS) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

A. O. Smith Corporation AOS has reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents. The bottom line also increased 17.6% from the year-ago figure of 74 cents.

In 2021, the company’s adjusted earnings came in at $3.02, up 42% year over year.

Top-Line Details

The company’s fourth-quarter net sales increased 19.3% year over year to $995.5 million. The increase was driven by higher sales in North America and China, supported by its pricing actions. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $966 million.

In 2021, the company’s net sales were $3,538.9 million, up 22% on a year-over-year basis.

A. O. Smith’s quarterly sales in North America (comprising the United States and Canada water heaters and boilers) moved up 27% year over year to $714.8 million. The segment’s results were primarily driven by the company’s pricing actions.

Segmental operating earnings were up 21% to $166.9 million on a year-over-year basis. The jump was on account of inflation-related price increases, partially offset by a rise in material and logistics costs.

Quarterly sales in the Rest of the World (including China, India and Europe) grew 3% year over year to $287.9 million. The increase was primarily backed by a positive mix in water treatment and water heater products in China.

The segment’s operating earnings were $30.5 million, reflecting a marginal decline year over year. Lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable product mix, affected the segment’s income.

Margin Details

In the quarter, A.O. Smith’s cost of sales was $634.9 million, up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Selling, general & administrative expenses were $184.2 million, up 7.6%.

Gross profit increased 11.3% year over year to $360.6 million with a margin of 36.2%, down 260 basis points. Interest expenses increased 40% to $1.4 million.

Liquidity & Cash Flow

On Dec 31, 2021, A.O. Smith’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $443.3 million compared with $486.1 million in the previous quarter.

At the end of the reported quarter, long-term debt was $189.9 million, up 90.7% from $99.6 million sequentially.

In 2021, cash provided by the operating activities totaled $641.1 million compared with $562.1 million a year ago.

Share Repurchases

In 2021, the company repurchased shares worth $366.5 million compared with $56.7 million in 2020. It paid dividends worth $170.1 million compared with $158.7 million a year ago.

Guidance

The company provided revenue and earnings guidance for 2022. It anticipates revenues to increase 16-18% from the previous year.

It currently expects adjusted earnings of $3.35-$3.55.

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

