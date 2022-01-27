Why First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Headquartered in Hammond, First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 1.72% so far this year. The bank holding company is paying out a dividend of $0.16 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.09% compared to the Banks - Southeast industry's yield of 1.82% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.39%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.64 is up 7.4% from last year. In the past five-year period, First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend 2 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 2.03%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, First Guaranty Bancshares's payout ratio is 25%, which means it paid out 25% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

FGBI is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $2.48 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 2.48%.

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, FGBI presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

