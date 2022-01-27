Thermo Fisher (TMO) Base Sales Rebound, Bioproduction in Focus

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. TMO is rapidly boosting its inorganic growth profile through strategic acquisitions. Its strong focus on emerging markets is also encouraging. The stock has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

- Zacks

Thermo Fisher has outperformed its industry in the past year. The stock has risen 12.1% against the industry’s 10.3% fall.

Thermo Fisher ended the third quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected numbers. The company delivered a strong quarterly performance, leveraging on a significant rebound in its base business. The company’s Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services all recorded year-over-year growth in the reported quarter. In the quarter, Thermo Fisher generated $2.05 billion in COVID-19 response-related revenues. With the surge in the Delta variant, the company saw strong testing demand globally.

It has also played a meaningful role in vaccines and therapies for COVID 19, generating just over $500 million in the last-reported quarter in this space. In terms of end market, the company noted that market conditions were strong and accordingly performance was good in the third quarter. The raised 2021 guidance too buoys optimism about this strong growth momentum, which is expected to continue through the rest of the year.

Thermo Fisher is currently expanding its bioproduction purification resin capacity, which is used in the mRNA manufacturing process. In the third quarter of 2021, the company opened a bioprocesses design center in South Korea. This center will help pharma and biotech customers advance their important work. In addition, as part of the company’s previously-announced strategic partnership with CSL Limited, Thermo Fisher assumed operating responsibility for its new state-of-the-art biologics site in Lengnau, Switzerland. The site will feature highly flexible bioproduction technologies, including single-use and stainless steel to provide a pathway from development to large-scale production as customers' needs evolve. To support growing demand in the biopharmaceutical industry, the company announced plans to open a new bar production facility in Nashville, TN to manufacture single-use technologies.

Thermo Fisher boasts strong international operations and has witnessed consistent growth in high-growth and emerging markets. In the quarter under review, Europe grew over 20%, the Asia Pacific grew in low double digits while China grew in low single digits. In the third quarter of 2021, in China, the company registered strong COVID response revenues, with new orders occupying about 10% of the quarter’s growth. The company plans to continue to strengthen its foothold in emerging markets, such as China and India, and to translate this success to other high-priority opportunities in regions such as South Korea, Russia and Brazil.

On the flip side, Thermo Fisher’s third-quarter 2021 diagnostics and healthcare end-market revenues declined 11%. Further, in the quarter, COVID-19 response revenues were $2.05 billion, a reduction from the year-ago period. Gross and operating margin contraction in the third quarter was discouraging too. Gross margin of 51.4% in the third quarter contracted 88 basis points (bps) year over year on a 7.7% rise in the cost of revenues. Adjusted operating margin for the quarter came in at 29.1%, reflecting a contraction of 439 bps.

The COVID-19 headwinds impacted each of its end markets in varying degrees. Overall, the company saw significantly reduced customer activity due to work disruptions.

Foreign currency fluctuations and competitive landscape are the other major downsides.

Key Picks

A few other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space include Baxter International Inc. BAX, Hologic, Inc. HOLX and Cerner Corporation CERN.

Baxter, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has a long-term earnings growth rate of 9.5%. Baxter’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, delivering a surprise of 10.2%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Baxter has outperformed the industry over the past year. BAX has gained 7.3% against a 15% decline of the industry in the said period.

Hologic, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has a long-term earnings growth rate of 7.4%. The company surpassed earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on another occasion, delivering an average surprise of 29.2%.

Hologic has declined 7.1% compared with the industry’s 10.4% drop over the past year.

Cerner, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has a long-term earnings growth rate of 12.8%. Cerner’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met estimates on another occasion, delivering an average surprise of 3.2%.

Cerner has gained 13.9% against the industry’s 57.2% slump over the past year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cerner Corporation (CERN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Baxter International Inc. (BAX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hologic, Inc. (HOLX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research