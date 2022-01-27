- Zacks

Let’s take a farewell look back at 2021 returns and a look at what will produce investor optimism for 2022, with Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank.

1. For investors who owned a portfolio of diversified assets last year, what was the return in the top asset classes?

2. But you’ve written that 2022 can show us a different picture. Now that we’re in bear market territory, is it a better or worse picture?

3. So what produces the optimism for this year?

4. Looking for stock winners is always challenging. What should investors be paying attention to now?

5. You’ve also written that the richly-valued growth stocks have already hit the brakes due to a burst in the geopolitical landscape. What does that mean?

6. Which of these landscapes will matter most to investors?

7. Based on that, do you see the “risk markets” giving up the bullish sentiment this year?

8. You have three interesting stocks on your radar now. They are Seiko Epson SEKEY, China Shenhua EnergyCo CSUAY and Apollo Global Management APO. How did these catch your attention?

Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, Looking at 2022 with optimism.

With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Seiko Epson Corp. (SEKEY): Free Stock Analysis Report



China Shenhua Energy Co. (CSUAY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research