iMocha Raises $14 Million In Series A

AI-powered digital skills assessment platform, iMocha, has raised $14 million in Series A round led by Eight Roads Ventures, with participation from existing investors Upekkha and Better Capital. Aditya Systla from Eight Roads Ventures and Prasanna Krishnamoorthy from Upekkha will join iMocha’s board of directors.

This is the first institutional raise by the profitable bootstrapped startup. iMocha operates out of India and the US. The new funding will be used to increase iMocha’s skill library selection, reach more global enterprises and widen its partnership base within the HR tech ecosystem.

“Without a skill assessment platform to help measure and scale their talent pool, businesses will quickly lose out on talented team members. At iMocha, we have built the broadest and deepest technology skills library in the world with measurable outcomes. Our partnership with Eight Roads gives us a great launching pad to serve every Fortune 500 customer needing a skill assessment platform,” said Amit Mishra, co-founder and CEO at iMocha.

Founded in 2015, iMocha enables talent acquisition and management teams to thoroughly assess individual skills proficiency with job-role based assessments for both recruitment and learning. Leveraging powerful AI simulators, interviewing tools and talent analytics, iMocha is the most comprehensive skills assessment platform serving fast growing global organizations.

iMocha’s next-gen products for upskilling and recruiting are reimagining digital skills assessment. Its library has over 2,000-plus assessments across coding, data science, AI, ML, cybersecurity, RPA, enterprise applications, Cloud computing, storage, network, infrastructure management, application development, aptitude, banking and more.