Social Swag Raises $3.5 Million In Pre Series A

New-age content platform Social Swag, has raised $3.5 million in a pre-Series A round. The round has been led by IMEF and Unicorn India Ventures, which has made its maiden announcement in a content creator economy specialist platform.

Started in 2020, Social Swag is building out a celebrity/ influencer commerce platform and has been growing 40 per cent m-o-m for the last five months and is poised to continue this trajectory.

“We are excited to welcome our new investors and our focus will remain to create a platform where various people will find relevant content for themselves across different products. These would be a mix of entertainment, self development, skill enhancement and passion content,” said Rana Daggubatti, actor, entrepreneur and co-founder of Social Swag.

“As a fund, we strongly believe that the content creator economy is ripe for explosive growth. We have been tracking Social Swag for close to six months now and are very bullish on the moat they have been able to create vis-a-vis access to talent and building technology to make it accessible. We are excited to back them in their journey,” said Bhaskar Majumdar, managing partner of Unicorn India Ventures.

Social Swag runs on a subscription model giving unlimited access to the curated content on the platform. Top celebrities and achievers like Lara Dutta, Bhavish Aggarwal, Abhinav Bindra, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Ratnani, Avinash Gowarikar are some of the most reputed names whose masterclasses are currently running on the platform. Social Swag aspires to build the biggest content platform which is made in India for the world.