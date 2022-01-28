New Strong Sell Stocks for January 28th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AstroNova ALOT provides data visualization technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.5% downward over the last 60 days.

GrowGeneration GRWG owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31% downward over the last 60 days.

LG Display Co. LPL primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.2% downward over the last 60 days.

