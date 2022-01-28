Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 28th

REPX, MBWM, and KEY made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on January 28, 2022

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 28th:

Riley Exploration Permian REPX: This independent oil and natural gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.37%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Mercantile Bank MBWM: This company that serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.12%, compared with the industry average of 2.56%.

KeyCorp KEY: This company that provides a wide range of products and services, such as commercial and retail banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance as well as investment banking products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.09%, compared with the industry average of 2.66%.

