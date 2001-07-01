Herky-Perky
When times are rough around your campfire, you may be tempted to halt those "free-bagel Fridays" your employees are so fond of. But before you take the hatchet to employee perks, heed the advice of Richard Hadden, an employee relations expert and co-author of Contented Cows Give Better Milk (Saltillo Press): "If things have to be taken away, take them from the [executives] first."
Top 5 Perks to Cut
1. Executive trips and
toys
2. Non-job-related classes (i.e., yoga or craft classes)
3. Extensive travel
4. Gym memberships
5. Concierge/convenience services
Top 5 Perks to Keep
1. Child-care services
2. Employee community-building activities (i.e., free-bagel Fridays)
3. Work/life balance programs (i.e., paid time off, flextime)
4. Job-related training
5. Hotels for business travel