Herky-Perky

The perks to keep and cut

July 1, 2001 1 min read

This story appears in the July 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine.

When times are rough around your campfire, you may be tempted to halt those "free-bagel Fridays" your employees are so fond of. But before you take the hatchet to employee perks, heed the advice of Richard Hadden, an employee relations expert and co-author of Contented Cows Give Better Milk (Saltillo Press): "If things have to be taken away, take them from the [executives] first."

Top 5 Perks to Cut

1. Executive trips and toys

2. Non-job-related classes (i.e., yoga or craft classes)

3. Extensive travel

4. Gym memberships

5. Concierge/convenience services

Top 5 Perks to Keep