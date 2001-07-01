Growth Strategies

Herky-Perky

The perks to keep and cut
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the July 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

When times are rough around your campfire, you may be tempted to halt those "free-bagel Fridays" your employees are so fond of. But before you take the hatchet to employee perks, heed the advice of Richard Hadden, an employee relations expert and co-author of Contented Cows Give Better Milk (Saltillo Press): "If things have to be taken away, take them from the [executives] first."

Top 5 Perks to Cut

1. Executive trips and toys
2. Non-job-related classes (i.e., yoga or craft classes)
3. Extensive travel
4. Gym memberships
5. Concierge/convenience services

Top 5 Perks to Keep

1. Child-care services
2. Employee community-building activities (i.e., free-bagel Fridays)
3. Work/life balance programs (i.e., paid time off, flextime)
4. Job-related training
5. Hotels for business travel

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?