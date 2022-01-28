Retirement Quotes That Will Encourage You to Save
It’s a no-brainer that planning for retirement is a serious business. The fear of outliving your savings, having to keep up with Medicare deadlines, making the decision when to take...
It’s a no-brainer that planning for retirement is a serious business. The fear of outliving your savings, having to keep up with Medicare deadlines, making the decision when to take Social Security benefits, and making a will. If you’re struggling with these significant decisions take a look at these 1010 retirement quotes to motivate and guide you. Or, maybe, you’ll get enjoyment from there as well.
Inspirational Retirement Quotes
1. “There is a whole new kind of life ahead, full of experiences just waiting to happen. Some call it ‘retirement.’ I call it bliss.” — Betty Sullivan
2. “Men do not quit playing because they grow old; they grow old because they quit playing.” — Oliver Wendell Holmes
3. “Retirement is not the end of the road. It is the beginning of the open highway.” — Unknown
4. “Half our life is spent trying to find something to do with the time we have rushed through life trying to save.” —Will Rogers
5. “Time is more valuable than money. You can get more money, but you cannot get more time.” — Jim Rohn
6. “Congratulations! Today is your day. You’re off to great places. You’re off and away!” — Dr. Seuss
7. “Often when you think you’re at the end of something, you’re at the beginning of something else.” — Fred Rogers
8. “If you look at what you have in life, you’ll always have more. If you look at what you don’t have in life, you’ll never have enough.” — Oprah Winfrey
9. “Retirement is a blank sheet of paper. It is a chance to redesign your life into something new and different.” — Patrick Foley
10. “For many, retirement is a time for personal growth, which becomes the path to greater freedom.” — Robert Delamontague
11 “Many people take no care of their money till they come nearly to the end of it, and others do just the same with their time.” — Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
12. “Dare to live the life you have dreamed for yourself. Go forward and make your dreams come true.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
13. “Retire from your job, but never retire your mind.” — Unknown
14. “Rest is not idleness, and to lie sometimes on the grass under trees on a summer’s day, listening to the murmur of the water, or watching the clouds float across the sky, is by no means a waste of time.” — J. Lubbock
15. “Retirement is a time for personal growth, which becomes the path to greater personal freedom.”– Mark Evan Chimsky
16. “Retirement can be an opportunity to enjoy life in a new way, the right to stop work and do the 1,001 things you’ve always wanted to do but never had time for, and a chance to give yourself over to new challenges and adventures.”– Sara Yogev
17. “Retirement is when you stop living at work and start working at living.”– Unknown
Quotes About Money, Investments, and Retirement Savings
18. “The question isn’t at what age I want to retire, it’s at what income.” —George Foreman
19. “It is better to have a permanent income than to be fascinating.” — Oscar Wilde
20. “It’s not how much money you make, but how much money you keep, how hard it works for you, and how many generations you keep it for.” — Robert Kiyosaki
21. “If we command our wealth, we shall be rich and free. If our wealth commands us, we are poor indeed.”– Edmund Burke
22. “The real measure of your wealth is how much you’d be worth if you lost all your money.” — Anonymous
23. “Financial peace isn’t the acquisition of stuff. It’s learning to live on less than you make, so you can give money back and have money to invest. You can’t win until you do this.” — Dave Ramsey
24. “Retirement is like a long vacation in Las Vegas. The goal is to enjoy it to the fullest, but not so fully that you run out of money.” — Jonathan Clements
25. “I advise you to go on living solely to enrage those who are paying your annuities. It is the only pleasure I have left.” — Voltaire
26. “For many people, being asked to solve their own retirement savings problems is like being asked to build their own cars.” — Richard Thaler
27. “Every time you borrow money, you’re robbing your future self.” — Nathan W. Morris
28. “You can be young without money but you can’t be old without it.” — Tennessee Williams
29. “Money is something you got to make in case you don’t die.” — Max Asnas
30. “Cessation of work is not accompanied by cessation of expenses.” — Cato
31. “Know what you own, and know why you own it.” — Peter Lynch
32. “How you invest during retirement is as critical as how you invest in preparing for retirement. Things are never as simple and automatic as they once may have been — you worked hard, saved, and then sat back and collected your benefits. You can’t rely on someone else coming up with the cash you’ll need once you stop working.” — Daniel R. Solin
33. “Not having to worry about money is almost like not having to worry about dying.” — Mario Puzo
Planning for Retirement Quotes
34. “Preparation for old age should begin not later than one’s teens. A life which is empty of purpose until 65 will not suddenly become filled on retirement.” — Arthur E. Morgan
35. “The best time to start thinking about your retirement is before the boss does.” — Unknown
36. “A goal without a plan is just a wish.” — Antoine de Saint Exupery
37. “Planning is bringing the future into the present so that you can do something about it now.” — Alan Lakein
38. “If you’re just starting out in the workforce, the very best thing you can do for yourself is to get started in your workplace retirement plan. Contribute enough to grab any matching dollars your employer is offering (aka the last free money on earth).” — Jean Chatzky
39. “Save for retirement. Start from your first paycheck.” — Chanda Kaushik
40. “Without goals and plans to reach them, you are like a ship that has set sail with no destination.” — Fitzhugh Dodson
41. “At the young age of thirty-two, retirement is not much of a consideration, but when considering a thirty-year transaction it should be.” — Dale Vermillion
42. “Always have a plan, and believe in it. Nothing happens by accident.” — Chuck Knox
43. “As in all successful ventures, the foundation of a good retirement is planning.” –– Earl Nightingale
44. “Don’t simply retire from something; have something to retire to.” — Harry Emerson Fosdick
45. “Before you speak, listen. Before you write, think. Before you spend, earn. Before you invest, investigate. Before you criticize, wait. Before you pray, forgive. Before you quit, try. Before you retire, save. Before you die, give.” — William A. Ward
46. “Budgeting your money is the key to having enough.” — Elizabeth Warren
47. “Stop thinking about what your money can buy. Start thinking about what your money can earn.” — J.L. Collins
48. “If you understand how money can work for and against you, you can make better decisions. Financial literacy is not about wealth but about understanding money regardless of the amount. It’s about how you treat it and how you maximize opportunities.” — Mellody Hobson
49. “When it is obvious that the goals cannot be reached, don’t adjust the goals; adjust the action steps.” — Confucious
Enjoying Life and Leisure Quotes
50. “To me, retirement means doing what you have fun doing.”– Dick Van Dyke
51. “Spend your free time the way you like, not the way you think you’re supposed to.” — Susan Cain
52. “Retirement is wonderful if you have two essentials: much to live on and much to live for.”– Unknown
53. “To be able to fill leisure intelligently is the last product of civilization, and at present, very few people have reached this level.” — Bertrand Russell
54. “Retirement is not a life without purpose; it is the ongoing purpose that provides meaningfulness.” — Robert Rivers
55. “Don’t act your age in retirement. Act like the inner young person you always have been.” — J.A. West
56. “Retirement is a blank sheet of paper. It is a chance to redesign your life into something new and different.” — Patrick Foley
57. “A lot of friends complain about their retirement. We tell ’em to get a life.” — Vince Lombardi
58. “Retirement gives you the time literally to recreate yourself through a sport, game or hobby that you always wanted to try or that you haven’t done in years.” — Steven Price
59. “I see retirement as just another of these reinventions, another chance to do new things and be a new version of myself.” — Walt Mossberg
60. “What you get by achieving your goals is not as important as what you become by achieving your goals.” — Henry David Thoreau
61. “Retire from work, but not from life.” — M.K. Soni
62. “Say goodbye to tension and hello to your pension.” —Unknown
63. “Retirement, a time to enjoy all the things you never had time to do when you worked.” — Catherine Pulsifer
64. “Retirement: No job, no stress, no pay!” — Unknown
65. “The best part about being retired is never having to request time off.” — Unknown
Age-related Quotes
66. “Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter.” — Mark Twain
67. “You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” — C.S. Lewis
68. “A man is not old until regrets take the place of dreams.” — John Barrymore
69. “Stay young at heart, kind in spirit, and enjoy retirement living.” — Danielle Duckery
70. “You know you’re getting old when you stoop to tie your shoelaces and wonder what else you could do while you’re down there.” — George Burns
71. “You have to put off being young until you can retire.” — Unknown
72. “Retirement: When you stop lying about your age and start lying around the house.” — Unknown
73. “You don’t stop laughing when you grow old, you grow old when you stop laughing.” — George Bernard Shaw
74. “How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you were?” — Satchel Paige
75. “Age is just a number, but retirement is one of the greatest gifts to mankind.” — Unknown
76. “The really frightening thing about middle age is that you know you’ll grow out of it.” — Doris Day
77. “Retirement at sixty-five is ridiculous. When I was sixty-five I still had pimples.” — George Burns
Funny Retirement Quotes
78. “The trouble with retirement is that you never get a day off.” — Abe Lemons
79. “Retirement is not in my vocabulary. They aren’t going to get rid of me that way.” — Betty White
80. “Except for an occasional heart attack I feel as young as I ever did.” — Robert Benchley
81. “If people concentrated on the really important things in life, there’d be a shortage of fishing poles.” — Doug Larson
82. “Retirement: It’s nice to get out of the rat race, but you have to learn to get along with less cheese.” — Gene Perret
83. “What do you call someone who’s happy on Mondays? Retired!” — Unknown
84. “When a man retires and time is no longer a matter of urgent importance, his colleagues generally present him with a watch.” — R.C. Sherriff
85. “I’m not just retiring from the company. I’m also retiring from my stress, my commute, my alarm clock, and my iron.” — Hartman Jule
86. “I never had the sense that there was an end: that there was a retirement or that there was a jackpot.” — Leonard Cohen
87. “Retirement is when you stop lying about your age and start lying around the house.” — Unknown
88. “The company gave me an aptitude test and I found out the work I was best suited for was retirement.” — Unknown
89. “Retired and happy… spending my kids’ inheritance!” — Unknown
90. “Sometimes it’s hard to tell if retirement is a reward for a lifetime of hard work or a punishment.” — Terri Guillemets
91. “You can’t retire from being great.” — Unknown
92. “Retirement: the pay sucks, but the hours are really good!” — Unknown
93. “I can’t wait to retire so I can get up at 6 o’clock in the morning and go drive around really slow and make everybody late for work.” — Unknown
94. “My retirement plan is to get thrown into a minimum-security prison in Hawaii.” — Julius Sharpe
95. “I have long been of the opinion that if work were such a splendid thing the rich would have kept more of it for themselves” — Bruce Grocott
96. “The longer you work, the more money you’ll have for retirement. But the longer you work, the less time you’ll have to enjoy that retirement.” — Unknown
97. “You know you’re ready to retire when you remember where your office is, but not exactly what you do there.” — Unknown
98. “Gainfully unemployed, very proud of it, too.” — Charles Baxter
99. “Your best retirement plan for retiring happy and prosperous – don’t be a burden on others.” — Ernie J Zelinski
100. “I have never liked working. To me, a job is an invasion of privacy.” — Danny McGoorty
101. “Working people have a lot of bad habits, but the worst of these is work.” — Clarence Darrow
The post Retirement Quotes That Will Encourage You to Save appeared first on Due.