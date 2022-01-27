Lucid Group’s Production Growth Could Spark a Rally by LCID Stock

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Through advanced technologies and sleek aesthetics, California-based electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID ) seeks to disrupt the automotive market as we know it. Folks with a tolerance for risk can start a small position in LCID stock. If Lucid’s ambitious vision is successful, these positions will be profitable.

After a prolonged wait, Lucid’s investors are witnessing the company transition into the delivery phase. With more than $1.3 billion of estimated bookings, Lucid finally started producing EVs in September and began deliveries on Oct. 30.

Lucid’s production of EVs for its customers began at the company’s vast, Arizona-based Advanced Manufacturing Plant. However, Lucid apparently plans to build another production plant, and it will not be located anywhere near Arizona. In fact, the plant won’t even be in the United States.

Meanwhile, as we’ll see, LCID stock has been choppy Still, with one prominent analyst preparing for Lucid’s vehicle-production to surge tremendously in the coming years. the shares’ jailbreak moment could be powerful when it happens.

A Closer Look at LCID Stock

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. That $60 resistance level is the price point to watch for those who have invested in Lucid.

It’s frustrating to watch LCID stock fall after each of its mini-rallies. In February of last year, and then three separate times in November, the shares came close to clearing the $60 hurdle but were always rejected.

Sure, rejection can hurt, but it’s no reason to give up on the stock. Remember that the Nasdaq, where Lucid trades, did not perform very well in December and much of January.

In other words, the lackluster performance of LCID stock isn’t entirely the company’s fault. Also worth noting is a report from InvestorPlace contributor Eddie Pan, observing that the lockup period for the legacy shareholders of Lucid had expired on Jan. 19.

Some folks might have expected a deep selloff after that event, but nothing terrible transpired. It just goes to show that the market’s fears are often worse than what actually happens.

New Plant, New Vision

Lucid’s Advanced Manufacturing Plant in Arizona, while impressive, could just be the first phase of the company’s invasion of the international EV market.

Indeed, Lucid reportedly plans to build a production plant in Saudi Arabia in 2025 or 2026. That makes perfect sense, since Lucid’s largest shareholder is Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, known as the Public Investment Fund.

Admittedly, not all of the details about the plant are known yet. Unofficial sources suggest that the factory could be located in Jeddah or Neom, which are both Saudi cities.

Lucid Chairman Andrew Liveris did indicate, however, that his company’s attention is turning to the planned Saudi Arabia factory, now that it is successfully producing and selling cars in the U.S.

Great Expectations

Given this development, it certainly appears that Lucid is preparing for rapid growth in the coming years.

For his part, Charles Coldicott of U.K.-based research firm Redburn seems to envision rapid growth on the horizon for Lucid. First of all, Coldicott expects that “the global electric vehicle market could grow up to 10x by 2030.”

Within that expanding EV market, Coldicott has ambitious expectations for Lucid Group despite the automaker’s fierce competition.

How high are those expectations? Specifically, Coldicott is preparing for Lucid to produce and deliver in excess of 25,000 electric cars this year.

Yet that’s just the beginning. In 2023, Coldicott sees Lucid more than doubling its production to 61,000 units. Its output should increase by another 50% to 94,000 units in 2024 and then triple over the next three years.

By 2027, if Coldicott is correct, Lucid Group will be delivering in excess of 300,000 EVs per year.

The Bottom Line

Of course, there’s no guarantee that all of Lucid Group’s plans will come to fruition. Plus, Coldicott’s predictions might not come true.

Still, it’s exciting to consider what Lucid may be capable of achieving in the next few years. Clearly, the company does not lack ambition.

So feel free to consider buying a small, speculative position in LCID stock.

On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

