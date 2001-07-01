Want Fries With That?

Is this the aftermath of a <i>Three Stooges</i> pie fight or just the latest spa trend?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Why are consumers binging on the $5 billion spa industry's newest thing: food baths and massages? To find out, I went for the "Champagne Wishes & Caviar Creams" treatment at Verabella Skin Therapy Salon in Beverly Hills. Created by Verabella owner and 25-year industry veteran Vera Kantor, the service uses real champagne and caviar extracts to combat the signs of aging. I admit I wasn't too excited about the idea of wrapping my face in caviar and a freeze-dried collagen sheet at first. Ah, me of little faith. I floated out of the place glowing and exuberant, vowing to return once a month, even if it meant hocking all my possessions to be able to afford the $150 treatment.

Food-themed treatments are catching on in spas nationwide. The Spa at the Crescent, in the Hotel Crescent Court in Dallas, offers a specialty body treatment that features being slathered with barbecue sauce, while Aroma-Listic Day Spa & Salon in Agoura Hills, California, touts a "White Chocolate Raspberry Truffle" service. "Clients can get a European wrap and facial anywhere," says Monique Moore, 32, who co-owns Aroma-Listic with twin sister Monette Moore. "If you're more original with your ingredients, you draw in more people."

What's my prediction for the next hot spa trend? Four words: peanut butter and jelly.

Contact Sources

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market