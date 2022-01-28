Is It Time To Buy High-Growth Stocks?

The interest rate sensitivity of high-growth stocks has caused their rich 2021 valuations to capitulate as yields soar. The Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, the innovation benchmark, has tumbled -33% year-to-date, -60% off its February 2021 highs.

- Zacks

Has fear and momentum trading caused the stock market to overdo this high-growth correction?

The answer lies with your outlook on the Fed’s monetary approach to inflation and sustained demand.

Fed Chair Powell has done a phenomenal job navigating these uncharted economic waters, and I believe his perception of natural inflation deceleration is valid. Powell and his regime of accommodative central bankers are doing everything in their power to keep the US economy growing.

Outsized demand is what is causing this inflationary environment, and analyst beating results & forward guidance from Apple AAPL & Microsoft MSFT just showed that our appetite for the hottest tech might be insatiable.

Well-positioned tech is looking at accelerated secular growth over the next decade as society transitions in the 4th Industrial Revolution.

It’s impossible to call a market bottom, but with the S&P 500 teetering around correction territory (-10% off recent highs), it’s time to start adding to your portfolio for the future.

Stocks I’m Adding To Today: CrowdStrike CRWD, Twilio TWLO, TSMC TSM, Alaskan Air ALK, ACM Research ACMR, & Splunk SPLK.

