Dillard's (DDS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dillard's (DDS) closed at $251.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.74% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.44% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the department store operator had gained 1.77% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 13.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dillard's as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.75, up 155.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.02 billion, up 28.38% from the prior-year quarter.

DDS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $31.91 per share and revenue of $6.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1268.86% and +50.83%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dillard's. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Dillard's currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Dillard's is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.01, so we one might conclude that Dillard's is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Meanwhile, DDS's PEG ratio is currently 0.55. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Regional Department Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

