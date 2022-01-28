Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) closed the most recent trading day at $84.13, moving +1.67% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the casino operator had lost 3.95% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 14.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.65% in that time.

Wynn Resorts will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.24, up 49.39% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion, up 49.81% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Wynn Resorts. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.28% higher. Wynn Resorts is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

