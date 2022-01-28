Blink Charging (BLNK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Blink Charging (BLNK) closed the most recent trading day at $18.89, moving +1.56% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.44% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 32.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 16.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.65% in that time.

Blink Charging will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Blink Charging to post earnings of -$0.39 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 62.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.92 million, up 141.51% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blink Charging. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Blink Charging is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

