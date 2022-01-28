Sunrun (RUN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sunrun (RUN) closed at $23.42, marking a +0.64% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.44% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the solar energy products distributor had lost 31.58% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 9.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sunrun as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 17, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Sunrun to post earnings of $0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 266.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $398.99 million, up 24.52% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunrun. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.39% lower. Sunrun is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

