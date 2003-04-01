Keep an Eye on Your Customers
These signs may be a warning your relationship is about to change.
Even the best customers can suddenly become deadbeats. Watch for these warning signs that a customer may be in financial trouble:
- Changes in personnel, especially buyers or managers
- Changes in buying patterns, such as purchasing much larger amounts than usual or buying significant amounts off-season
- Failure to return calls with the usual promptness
Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need