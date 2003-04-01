Keep an Eye on Your Customers

These signs may be a warning your relationship is about to change.

April 1, 2003 1 min read

Even the best customers can suddenly become deadbeats. Watch for these warning signs that a customer may be in financial trouble:

Changes in personnel, especially buyers or managers

Changes in buying patterns, such as purchasing much larger amounts than usual or buying significant amounts off-season

Failure to return calls with the usual promptness

