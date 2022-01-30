The Executive Selection: Karl Lagerfeld

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With its Resort 2022 collection, the House of Karl Lagerfeld is all about celebrating life, renewal, joy, and a world of endless opportunities. Its menswear line boasts checked patterns, an elevated version of the House monogram, as well as the playful Karlimals theme.

Karl Lagerfeld

There’s even a cheeky nod to the trademark style of the brand’s eponymous founder and his unmistakable sunglasses. Coats made from recycled fibers offer stylish comfort for the cold weather, and their relevance for the holiday season cannot be understated.

Our particular favorite is the bold winter coat, paired with a merino wool sweater.

