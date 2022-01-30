The Executive Selection: Karl Lagerfeld

With its Resort 2022 collection, the House of Karl Lagerfeld is all about celebrating life, renewal, joy, and a world of endless opportunities.

By
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With its Resort 2022 collection, the House of Karl Lagerfeld is all about celebrating life, renewal, joy, and a world of endless opportunities. Its menswear line boasts checked patterns, an elevated version of the House monogram, as well as the playful Karlimals theme.

Karl Lagerfeld

There’s even a cheeky nod to the trademark style of the brand’s eponymous founder and his unmistakable sunglasses. Coats made from recycled fibers offer stylish comfort for the cold weather, and their relevance for the holiday season cannot be understated.

Our particular favorite is the bold winter coat, paired with a merino wool sweater.

Related: The Executive Selection: Tom Ford

Written By

Entrepreneur Staff

More About Lifestyle

Video

I Tried to Biohack My Depression In 90 days, But It Didn't Go As Planned

Ben Angel

Ben Angel

Personal Health

2 Nutritional Reasons Sunlight Isn't Turning Your Brain Productivity On

Angela Shurina

Angela Shurina

Lifestyle

'Most of Us Look for Ways to Feel Offended': How to Break Out of Toxic Patterns and Start Living

Amy M Chambers

Amy M Chambers

Read More

Latest on Middle East

Technology

On The Go: Acer Swift X

Tamara Clarke

Tamara Clarke

Saudi Arabia

KAUST's Ideation Challenge Sees Students Present Solutions To Tackle Issues Related To Water, Aviation, And The Hajj Experience

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business Connect

We Got Funded: Dubai-Based Social Media App ASKWHO Raises US$1 Million In A Seed Funding Round

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Read More