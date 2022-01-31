Here's Why Long-term Success Is a Result Of Sustained Growth

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurs are an optimistic breed who take the kind of risks that others don’t have an appetite for. But nine out of ten new businesses in this world fail because of just one trait of the entrepreneur: impatience. Digital Nod co-founders Nik Mulani and Mohit Mirchandani emphasize that growing too fast can be just as perilous to a business as not growing at all.

Grow at a Manageable Pace

Nik Mulani says that new businesses must first focus on deepening their roots and gaining a solid foothold in the market before thinking of high growth. “When you grow one step at a time, it is easier to identify the pitfalls along the way and avoid them. Major mistakes in the early days of the business can be fatal,” shares Nik.

The focus should be as much on achieving maximum satisfaction for the existing customers as on acquiring new customers. At an internal management level, too, according to Mohit Mirchandani, when the growth is sustained, the workload is manageable. The team thereby has an opportunity to constantly improvise.

Focus on the Cash Flows

According to Nik, businesses that want to leapfrog to the top often mismanage their finances and get into a debt spiral that eventually chokes them. The problem is that an abnormal pace of growth requires significant investments over a short period. Fixed capital investments, as well as short-term working capital requirements, may shoot up as you increase your office space, boost production capacity and hire more employees rapidly.

The business will have to take too much debt to fuel that growth. Nik Mulani warns that although the profits on paper may look high, the cash flows may fail to keep pace with it. Cash is the lifeline to sustain the business, and a high cash burn rate is the most considerable risk for organizations that want to grow too fast in too little time. Moreover, an over-emphasis on sales revenue growth may push the company to operate at razor-thin profit margins, which will eventually weaken the balance sheet.

Avoid Operational Inefficiencies

Both the co-founders believe that jumping too fast forward in business will usually distract the company from the goals of operational cost efficiency, high productivity per employee, reasonable inventory control, and prudent financial management. On the other hand, if you focus on growing the business one step at a time, you will build a lean and mean organization that succeeds in a highly competitive marketplace.

Mohit Mirchandani adds that, "businesses that experience a sustained level of growth manage to cover all the important parameters of success. A sustained level of growth allows them to manage cash efficiently, hire a talented team, and consistently deliver value to their customers. They will usually be able to hire the best talent and invest in employee development and building a robust work culture." A steady pace of growth allows this type of organization to be more productive, motivated, and customer-centric.

The Bottom Line

Nik Mulani and Mohit Mirchandani advise that, in business, the direction is always more important than speed. Great entrepreneurs know and learn the art of balancing their intense desire for speed with the critical need for stability. A sustainable pace of growth is the hallmark of resilient business organizations that outlast most others in the long run.