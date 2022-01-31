UpScalio Invests In Home And Gardening Brand Truphe

This takes UpScalio's total number of investments to nine brands. The company plans to invest in five more brands by the end of the financial year

UpScalio, continuing its rapid pace of scaling online-first brands, has invested in Truphe, an NCR-based home and gardening brand. Truphe is a leading manufacturer and distributor of gardening tools, seeds, planters and other accessories. 

UpScalio plans to work on key levers including inventory regionalisation, sourcing and brand marketing to scale Truphe. UpScalio will leverage the existing presence of the brand and scaleit  to INR 50 crore ARR in one-two years.

“The home and gardening category in India has quickly grown to become a $900 million space and we plan to capture a large chunk of it with Truphe. The team has done a great job of catering to the passionate community of hobbyists that use Truphe’s products and we are thrilled to partner with the brand,” said Saaim Khan, co-founder and COO, UpScalio. 

“I started Truphe from a room in my house and have worked hard to grow it to the brand it is today. In addition to operational expertise, I needed to partner with someone who understood the human side of the work we do,” said Honey Gupta, founder of Truphe.

This is UpScalio’s ninth investment since its inception in June 2021. The company plans to acquire five more brands by the end of the financial year and is projecting a consolidated revenue run rate of INR 750 crore for the same period.

