Olin's (OLN) Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates in Q4

Olin Corporation OLN posted a profit of $306.6 million or $1.89 per share in fourth-quarter 2021 against a loss of $33 million or 21 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, earnings were $2.41 per share in the reported quarter. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53.

The chemical maker’s revenues climbed around 47% year over year to $2,430.4 million in the quarter. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,349 million. The company recorded higher sales across all its segments in the reported quarter. It benefited from higher pricing in the quarter.

- Zacks

Segment Review

Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls: Revenues in the division jumped roughly 57% year over year to $1,244.1 million in the reported quarter on the back of higher pricing, partly offset by lower volumes.

Epoxy: Revenues in the division went up around 53% year over year to $795.7 million led by higher pricing.

Winchester: Revenues rose around 15% year over year to $390.6 million on higher commercial ammunition pricing.

FY21 Results

Earnings for full-year 2021 were $7.96 per share compared with a loss of $6.14 per share a year ago. Net sales shot up roughly 55% year over year to $8,910.6 million.

Financials

Olin ended 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $180.5 million, down roughly 5% year over year. Long-term debt was $2,578.2 million at the end of the year, down around 33%. The company reduced debt by around $1.1 billion during 2021.

In the reported quarter, the company repurchased around 3.2 million shares of common stock for $183.6 million. It also bought back around 4.7 million shares worth $251.9 million in 2021.

Outlook

Going forward, Olin expects sequentially higher raw material and operating costs, particularly increased natural gas and electrical power costs, in early 2022. It sees results from its Chemical businesses in the first quarter of 2022 to be similar to fourth-quarter 2021 levels. The company also envisions first-quarter results in its Winchester business to rise from fourth quarter 2021.

Price Performance

Shares of Olin have surged 82.1% in a year, significantly outperforming the industry’s growth of 10.3%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Olin currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Better-ranked stocks worth considering in the basic materials space include Commercial Metals Company CMC, Albemarle Corporation ALB and AdvanSix Inc. ASIX.



Commercial Metals, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has a projected earnings growth rate of 62% for the current fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMC's current fiscal year earnings has been revised 39.5% upward over the past 60 days. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Commercial Metals beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters while missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 13.1%, on average. CMC has rallied around 68% in a year.

Albemarle, carrying a Zacks Rank #1, has an expected earnings growth rate of 51.3% for the current year. ALB's consensus estimate for the current year has been revised 5.4% upward over the past 60 days.

Albemarle beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 22.1%. ALB shares have gained around 24% in a year.

AdvanSix, carrying a Zacks Rank #1, has an expected earnings growth rate of 7.4% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASIX’s current-year earnings has been revised 5.3% upward in the past 60 days.

AdvanSix beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 46.9%. ASIX has rallied around 85% in a year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Albemarle Corporation (ALB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Commercial Metals Company (CMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Olin Corporation (OLN): Free Stock Analysis Report



AdvanSix (ASIX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research