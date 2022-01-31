Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 31st

ETD, CIO, and MSBI made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on January 31, 2022

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31st:

- Zacks

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD: This leading interior design company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.78%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

City Office REIT CIO: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.61%, compared with the industry average of 3.15%.

Midland States Bancorp MSBI: This financial and bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.09%, compared with the industry average of 2.16%.

