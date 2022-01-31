Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 31st

USAK, ETD, and MSBI made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on January 31, 2022

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31st:

- Zacks

USA Truck USAK: This company that engages in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

USA Truck, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

USA Truck, Inc. Price and Consensus

USA Truck, Inc. price-consensus-chart | USA Truck, Inc. Quote

USA Truck has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.86, compared with 16.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

USA Truck, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

 

USA Truck, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

USA Truck, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | USA Truck, Inc. Quote

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD: This leading interior design company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.42, compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Midland States Bancorp MSBI: This financial and bank holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Midland States Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.67, compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

USA Truck, Inc. (USAK): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Will ETFs Gain From Improving US Industrial Output in January?

Stocks

Focusing on the Retail Sector as Q4 Earnings Season Winds Down

Sheraz Mian

Stocks

Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Read More

Latest on United States

Entrepreneurs

4 Simple Psychology Hacks That Will Help You Better Connect with People Over Zoom

Ishan Goel

Ishan Goel

Growth Strategies

How to Prepare for Difficult Client Conversations

Hila Levy-Loya

Hila Levy-Loya

Entrepreneurs

How the Next Industrial Revolution Will Impact Our Future

Ed Macha

Ed Macha

Read More