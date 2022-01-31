Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31st:

- Zacks

USA Truck USAK: This company that engages in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

USA Truck has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.86, compared with 16.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD: This leading interior design company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.42, compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Midland States Bancorp MSBI: This financial and bank holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Midland States Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.67, compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



USA Truck, Inc. (USAK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research