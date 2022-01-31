Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 31st

PFE, TOL, and M made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on January 31, 2022

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31st:

- Zacks

Pfizer PFE: This company that manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 33.8% over the last 60 days.

Pfizer Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Pfizer Inc. Price and Consensus

Pfizer Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pfizer Inc. Quote

Pfizer has a PEG ratio of 0.71 compared with 1.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Pfizer Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

 

Pfizer Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pfizer Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Pfizer Inc. Quote

Toll Brothers TOL: This company that builds single-family detached and attached home communities carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Toll Brothers Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

 

Toll Brothers Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Toll Brothers Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

Macy's M: This omnichannel retail organization carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Macy's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macy's, Inc. Quote

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 0.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Macy's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

 

Macy's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Macy's, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Macy's, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Macy's, Inc. (M): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Will ETFs Gain From Improving US Industrial Output in January?

Stocks

Focusing on the Retail Sector as Q4 Earnings Season Winds Down

Sheraz Mian

Stocks

Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Read More

Latest on United States

Entrepreneurs

4 Simple Psychology Hacks That Will Help You Better Connect with People Over Zoom

Ishan Goel

Ishan Goel

Growth Strategies

How to Prepare for Difficult Client Conversations

Hila Levy-Loya

Hila Levy-Loya

Entrepreneurs

How the Next Industrial Revolution Will Impact Our Future

Ed Macha

Ed Macha

Read More