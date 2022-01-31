The medical products and equipment industry has witnessed remarkable growth in the past decade or so. This industry consists of companies that deal in instruments, apparatuses, or machines used in the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of illness or disease. The medical products and equipment industry, in turn, depends on many other industries to maintain its competitive advantage, including telecommunications, software development, biotechnology and more. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest medical products and equipment companies.

Bru-nO / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Biggest Medical Products And Equipment Companies

We have used the latest available revenue figures to rank the ten biggest medical products and equipment companies. We have only used the Fortune 1000 companies for our list. These are the ten biggest medical products and equipment companies:

Dentsply Sirona (>$4 billion)

Founded in 1899 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., this company designs, makes, sells and distributes professional dental products and technologies. Dentsply (NASDAQ:XRAY) has the following business segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. Its shares are down over 8% in the last three months and over 6% in the last one month. Dentsply Sirona reported a net loss of more than $80 million in 2021 and a net income of over $260 million in 2020.

Edwards Lifesciences (>$4.3 billion)

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., this company deals in patient-focused medical innovations related to critical care monitoring and heart disease. Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) products are categorized into three areas: Surgical Structural Heart, Critical Care and Transcatheter Heart Valves. Its shares are down over 9% in the last three months and over 18% in the last one month. Edwards Lifesciences reported a net income of more than $1.5 billion in 2021 and over $800 million in 2020.

Intuitive Surgical (>$4.4 billion)

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif., this company develops, makes and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, as well as related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) products include da Vinci and Ion. Its shares are down over 23% in the last three months and over 24% in the last one month. Intuitive Surgical reported a net income of more than $1.7 billion in 2021 and over $1 billion in 2020.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (>$7.9 billion)

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Ind., this company offers musculoskeletal healthcare services. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) has the following geographical segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. Its shares are down over 17% in the last three months and over 6% in the last one month. Zimmer Biomet Holdings reported a net loss of more than $130 million in 2021 and a net income of over $1.10 billion in 2020.

Boston Scientific (>$10.7 billion)

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Marlborough, Mass., this company is an innovator of medical solutions that helps to improve the health of patients. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has the following business segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. Its shares are down almost 1% in the last three months but are up almost 19% in the last one year. Boston Scientific reported a net loss of more than $80 million in 2021 and a net income of over $4.70 billion in 2020.

Baxter International (>$11.3 billion)

Founded in 1931 and headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., this company deals in essential renal and hospital products, such as sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, acute and chronic dialysis and more. Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)'s shares are up almost 7% in the last three months but are down almost 2% in the last one month. Baxter International reported a net income of more than $1 billion in 2021.

Stryker (>$14.8 billion)

Founded in 1941 and headquartered in Kalamazoo, Mich., this company deals in technology products and services. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has the following business segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. Its shares are down over 7% in the last three months. Stryker reported a net income of more than $1.90 billion in 2021 and over $1.50 billion in 2020.

Becton Dickinson & Co. (>$17.2 billion)

Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Franklin Lakes, N.J., this company develops, makes and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) has the following business segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. Its shares are up over 5% in the last three months and almost 1% in the last one month. Becton Dickinson reported a net income of more than $2 billion in 2021 and over $800 million in 2020.

Danaher (>$20.5 billion)

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., this company designs, makes and markets medical, commercial, professional and industrial products and services. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has the following business segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solution. Its shares are down over 9% in the last three months and almost 11% in the last one month. Danaher reported a net income of more than $6.30 billion in 2021 and over $3.60 billion in 2020.

Abbott Laboratories (>$31.9 billion)

Founded in 1888 and headquartered in Abbott Park, Ill., this company discovers, develops, makes and sells a range of health care products. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has the following business segments: Diagnostic Products, Medical Devices, Established Pharmaceutical Products, and Nutritional Products. Its shares are down almost 3% in the last three months and almost 10% in the last one month. Abbott reported a net income of more than $7 billion in 2021 and over $4.40 billion in 2020.