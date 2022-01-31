Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) Stock Jumps 6.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) shares rallied 6.4% in the last trading session to close at $190.92. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 0.2% gain over the past four weeks.

- Zacks

The stock is currently benefiting from the company’s growing strategic brand partners and integrated partners, investments in digital transformation and analytics, and growth in emerging markets.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $2.70 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +17.9%. Revenues are expected to be $1.53 billion, up 13.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Concentrix Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 18% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CNXC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

