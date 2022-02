¡Deja de sonar tan negativo! Cómo reconocer su sesgo de negatividad y contar una historia más positiva

Kindra Hall is President and Chief Storytelling Officer at Steller Collective, a consulting firm focused on the strategic application of storytelling to today’s communication challenges. Kindra’s message spans all industries and her clients include Facebook, Hilton Hotels, Tyson Foods, Target, Berkshire Hathaway and the Harvard Medical School. Her Wall Street Journal best-selling book, Stories That Stick, was released by Harper Leadership in the fall of 2019, which Forbes said “may be the most valuable business book you read."

Kindra has become the go-to expert for storytelling in business and beyond. Her work can be seen on Inc.com, Entrepreneur.com and as the former Chief Storytelling Officer at Success Magazine. Her second book, Choose Your Story, Change Your Life: Silence Your Inner Critic and Rewrite Your Life from the Inside Out, released in January, 2022.