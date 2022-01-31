Walmart Partners With Angi To Offer Home Services

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) will dabble into home services by partnering with Angi, through which the retail giant will offer service professionals to customers in almost 4,000 stores in all 50 states in the U.S. Walmart customers, hence, will be able to secure painting, flooring, furniture assembly, and other home project services.

As reported by TechCrunch, Walmart will offer its customers home services through Angi —formerly known as Angie’s List. Angie will offer 250,000 home professionals to the U.S. retailer so its customers can access a variety of home-related services.

Angi CEO Oisin Hanrahan said in a statement: “We could not be more excited to launch Angi with Walmart, a leading global retailer, as our first retail integration.”

“Since the start of the pandemic, the home is in focus and people across the U.S. are doing more home improvement, maintenance, and repair work and they are often turning to Walmart to find the tools and materials needed to start those projects.”

“Things like sprucing up an entertaining space by installing a new smart TV, painting a nursery for a family addition, and transforming an outdoor space and adding a patio are now projects that Walmart customers can get done seamlessly with the help of an Angi pro as part of the Walmart shopping experience,” he added.

In 2018, Walmart partnered with Handy to offer home installation services in more than 2,000 stores and online. The move would make available several services to Walmart customers such as furniture installation and home products set-ups.

“The move had followed rival Amazon’s own entry into home services, which had included the launch of a dedicated Home Services hub on its retail website in 2015,” TechCrunch reports.

Soon after the Walmart-Handy partnership announcement, Angi Homeservices bought the latter and appointed Oisin Hanrahan as the unique CEO of the newly-formed company.

“It was expected that Walmart could also capitalize on this arrangement by later expanding its own deal to include Handy’s full range of home services at some point, given the potential market.”

