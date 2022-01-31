Key Factors to Impact Medical Properties' (MPW) Q4 Earnings

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. MPW — also known as MPT — is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on Feb 3, before the market opens. MPT’s quarterly performance is likely to reflect year on year growth in funds from operations (FFO) per share and revenues.

- Zacks

In the last reported quarter, this real estate investment trust (REIT), which acquires and develops net-leased hospital facilities, posted normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 44 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Over the trailing four quarters, MPT met the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, the average being 0.00%.This is depicted in the graph below:

Let’s see how things are shaping up prior to this announcement.

During the fourth quarter, MPT is anticipated to have benefited from its premium acute care portfolio, aided by strong operator relationships. Improving fundamentals of MPW’s tenants are likely to have aided its performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for rent billed is pegged at $248 million for fourth-quarter 2021, suggesting a 2.5% improvement from the prior quarter’s $242 million and 22.2% from the year-ago period’s $203 million.

Straight-line rent is estimated to be $64 million. While the figure calls for a sequential decline from $65 million, it indicates an increase from $55 million.

The consensus estimate for income from direct financing leases is pinned at $51 million, suggesting no growth sequentially and an improvement from $49.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $398 million, suggesting a 19.22% jump from the year-earlier quarter’s reported tally.

However, ahead of the fourth-quarter earnings release, there is scarcity of solid catalysts to make investors grow bullish on the stock. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly FFO per share has been unchanged over the past month. Yet, the same suggests year over year growth of 12.2%.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FFO per share has been unrevised at $1.75 over the past two months. The figure indicates a 22.7% increase from the year-earlier reported figure on revenues of $1.53 billion.

Here is what our quantitative model predicts:

Our proven model conclusively predicts an FFO beat for MPT this time around. The right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or higher —increases the odds of an FFO beat.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: MPT has an Earnings ESP of +0.54%.

Zacks Rank: MPT currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some stocks like Alpine Income Properties PINE, EastGroup Properties EGP and Highwoods Properties HIW, which are worth considering from the REIT sector, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to deliver a surprise this reporting cycle:

Alpine Income Properties, slated to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 10, has an Earnings ESP of +10.34% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

EastGroup Properties, scheduled to report quarterly figures on Feb 8, has an Earnings ESP of +0.32% and a Zacks Rank of 2, currently.

Highwoods Properties, slated to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 8, has an Earnings ESP of +2.67% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW): Free Stock Analysis Report



EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.