Buy These Mega-Cap Stocks Now and Hold for Years?

Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks quickly explores the broader market conditions amid the recent rebound that’s pushed the S&P 500 back above a key technical level and seen the tech-heavy Nasdaq surge. The episode then dives into two mega-cap stocks, Disney DIS and Coca-Cola KO, ahead of their earnings releases to see if investors might consider buying either stock now to hold for the long haul.

The S&P 500 was sitting in correction territory and the Nasdaq was down over 16% from its records last Friday morning. The market and the Nasdaq, in particular, started to bounce back in a big way late in the day, driven higher by Apple AAPL and a few other names. The buying continued through late-afternoon trading Monday, with the S&P 500 now back above its 200-day moving average and the Nasdaq up over 2.5%, with big gains from Netflix NFLX and others.

The January selloff significantly recalibrated valuations and washed away months and years’ worth of gains in a flash. The recent bounce back seems to suggest the bulls are attempting to regain some control after things moved roughly sideways off last Monday’s lows, before surging higher. And despite all of the valid concerns, from lingering covid setbacks to rising inflation, investors might still want to consider buying strong stocks (also read: The Outlook for Tech Stocks in a Rising Rate Environment).

The first stock up is The Walt Disney Company, which is set to report its Q1 FY22 financial results on Wednesday, February 9. Disney shares tumbled after a disappointing showing last quarter that highlighted slowing streaming TV growth. The downturn is part of a sustained fall from its March 2021 records, with the entertainment giant now trading below where it was in late 2019.

Disney is already way ahead of its initial streaming goals and it will be a major player in the growth industry for years to come, alongside Netflix and others. Plus, its parks and theatrical businesses are poised to thrive in the long run.

The other Dow component we break down is Coca-Cola before its Q4 results on Thursday, February 10. The pandemic temporarily crushed Coca-Cola’s business. But people are back at restaurants and sporting events and the stock has climbed to new records amid the market’s dismal start to 2022.

The beverage powerhouse has used the covid environment to continue revamping its portfolio to adapt to changing consumer habits. Coca-Cola’s dividend yield is also impressive and it remains one of the most valuable brands in the world, alongside the likes of Apple and others.

