TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $56.80, marking a -0.89% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.75%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 15.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 9.61%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.36%.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $2.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 347.83%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.19% higher. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.43, so we one might conclude that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that TTE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TTE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

