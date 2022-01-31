Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $22.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.02% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.75%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 0.88% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 5.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.36% in that time.

Star Bulk Carriers will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post earnings of $2.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 740%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $476.1 million, up 155.94% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.58% lower within the past month. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.95. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.95, so we one might conclude that Star Bulk Carriers is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

