EOG Resources (EOG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, EOG Resources (EOG) closed at $111.48, marking a +1.62% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.75%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 23.49% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 9.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EOG Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 24, 2022. In that report, analysts expect EOG Resources to post earnings of $3.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 354.93%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.9 billion, up 98.91% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EOG Resources. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.42% higher within the past month. EOG Resources is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, EOG Resources is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.75, so we one might conclude that EOG Resources is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, EOG's PEG ratio is currently 0.49. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. EOG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

