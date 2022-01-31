Camping World (CWH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Camping World (CWH) closed at $33.20, marking a +1.68% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.75%.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the recreational vehicle retailer and services provider had lost 19.18% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 11.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Camping World as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Camping World to post earnings of $0.73 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 52.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.32 billion, up 16.7% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Camping World. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Camping World is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Camping World has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.2 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 35.09, so we one might conclude that Camping World is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Camping World (CWH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research