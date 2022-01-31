Ternium S.A. (TX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ternium S.A. (TX) closed the most recent trading day at $40.28, moving -1.9% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.75%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 4%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.36%.

Ternium S.A. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2022. On that day, Ternium S.A. is projected to report earnings of $4.93 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 133.65%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.65 billion, up 80.44% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ternium S.A.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.49% lower within the past month. Ternium S.A. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Ternium S.A.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.57. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.81.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

