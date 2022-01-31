West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) closed at $393.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.05% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.75%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical device company had lost 16.2% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 10.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from West Pharmaceutical Services as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, West Pharmaceutical Services is projected to report earnings of $1.92 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 43.28%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $709.1 million, up 22.22% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, West Pharmaceutical Services is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 43.64. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.34, so we one might conclude that West Pharmaceutical Services is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that WST has a PEG ratio of 1.58 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Dental Supplies industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

