Credit Card Fraud
Three tips on how to protect yourself
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
To protect against credit card fraud, follow these steps every time a credit purchase is made:
- Check the signature on the charge slip against the one on the back of the card. This may seem basic, but you'd be surprised at how often it is neglected.
- Verify the card's expiration date.
- Check the frequently updated bulletin listing canceled card numbers.
Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Book You'll Ever Need