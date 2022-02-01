Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Soars 5.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) shares rallied 5.3% in the last trading session to close at $8.90. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 48.4% loss over the past four weeks.

In January 2022, the company announced strategic priorities for developing lead candidate, zanidatamab which is being evaluated in several early-to-mid-stage studies for treating patients with solid tumors that express HER2. The company is also advancing the development of other pipeline candidates and looking to improve its financial position to fund key priorities.This might have driven the share price rally.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.06 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -43.2%. Revenues are expected to be $12.69 million, down 19.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Zymeworks Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 9.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ZYME going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

