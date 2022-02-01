Zacks.com featured highlights include: East West Bancorp, W.W. Grainger, Automatic Data Processing and Masco

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 1, 2022 – Stocks in this week's article are East West Bancorp EWBC, W.W. Grainger GWW, Automatic Data Processing ADP and Masco MAS.

4 GARP Stocks to Scoop Up for Maximum Returns

Growth at a reasonable price or GARP is an excellent strategy to earn quick profits out of investments. The GARP approach leads to identification of stocks that are priced below the market or any reasonable target determined by fundamental analysis.

Further, the strategy helps investors in gaining exposure to stocks that have impressive prospects and are trading at a discount. GARP stocks also have solid prospects in terms of cash flow, revenues, earnings per share (EPS) and so on.

That means a portfolio created on the basis of GARP strategy is expected to have stocks that offer the best of both value and growth investing.

GARP Metrics – Mix of Growth & Value Metrics

Growth Metrics

Both strong earnings growth history and impressive earnings prospects are the main concepts that GARP investors borrow from the growth investing strategy. However, instead of super-normal growth rates, pursuing stocks with a more stable and reasonable growth rate is also a tactic of GARP investors. Hence, growth rates between 10% and 20% are considered ideal under the GARP strategy.

Another growth metric that is considered by both growth and GARP investors is return on equity (ROE). GARP investors look for strong and higher ROE compared to the industry average to identify superior stocks. Moreover, stocks with positive cash flow find precedence under the GARP plan.

Value Metrics

GARP investing gives priority to one of the popular value metrics – price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Though this investing style picks stocks with higher P/E ratios compared to value investors, it avoids companies with extremely high P/E ratios. Moreover, the price-to-book value (P/B) ratio is also considered.

Using the GARP principle, we have run a screen to identify stocks that should offer solid returns in the near term.

Here are four of the five stocks that made it through the screen:

East West Bancorp serves as a financial bridge between the United States and Greater China by providing various personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

East West Bancorp has appreciated 36.3% over a year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EWBC’s 2022 has moved north by 2.6% to $6.22 per share over the past 60 days.

W.W. Grainger is a broad line, business-to-business distributor of maintenance, repair and operating products and services which operates primarily in North America, Japan and the U.K. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 currently.

W.W. Grainger has gained 33.6% over a year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GWW’s 2021 has moved north by 0.1% to $19.61 per share over the past 60 days.

Automatic Data Processing is a provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management technology solutions including payroll, talent management, Human Resources and benefits administration, and time and attendance management. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing have appreciated 19.8% over a year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADP’s fiscal 2022 has moved north by 0.9% to $6.82 per share over the past 60 days.

Masco is a manufacturer and seller of home improvement and building products such as faucets, bathing and showering devices, valves, bathtubs, paints, primers, specialty paint products, stains and waterproofing products, to name a few. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Masco has climbed 13.6% over a year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAS’ fiscal 2022 has moved north by 0.3% to $3.74 per share over the past 60 days.

