The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apple Inc., Tesla, Inc., and Johnson & Johnson

Chicago, IL – February 1, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, Tesla, Inc. TSLA, and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Apple, Tesla and Johnson & Johnson

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. ( AAPL ), Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA ), and Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Apple have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year (+27.8% vs. +19.3%), with the block-busted December-quarter results expected to help sustain the stock's momentum despite the ongoing market volatility. The Zacks analyst believes that Apple has been benefiting from momentum in the Services business, strong adoption of Apple Pay and growing Apple Music subscriber base.

Apple’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 results benefited from strong iPhone sales and continued momentum in the Services business amid significant supply-chain constraints. Mac also witnessed a strong quarter on the back of high demand for the newly redesigned MacBook Pro powered by M1 chip. Apple, however, did not provide revenue guidance for the second quarter due to pandemic-related uncertainties.

Tesla shares have gained +19.3% over the past six months against the Zacks Domestic Automotive industry’s gain of +5.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that robust demand for Models 3 and Y has been buoying Tesla's revenues.

Tesla hit record deliveries and an all-time high gross margin in Q4. Despite the global chip crunch, Tesla’s vehicle deliveries jumped 90% in 2021. TSLA is also poised to benefit from its Shanghai gigafactory. High R&D and SG&A costs along with massive capex plans are likely to hurt Tesla’s margins and cash flows in the quarters ahead.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson have gained +6.1% in the last three months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +4.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that J&J has been making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions, with several pivotal data readouts and regulatory milestones expected in the near term.

The Pharma unit has also been performing at above-market levels on the back of Darzalex and Stelara and contribution from newer drugs, Erleada and Tremfya as well as the COVID-19 vaccine. Sales in Consumer unit are improving, withstanding external supply constraints. Headwinds like generic competition and pricing pressure, however, continue to stress margins.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Intel Corp. ( INTC ) and PetroChina Company Ltd. ( PTR ).

