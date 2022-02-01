New Strong Buy Stocks for February 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

- Zacks

Lennar LEN: This company engaged in homebuilding and financial services in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

MarineMax HZO: This nation's largest recreational boat and yacht retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Nucor NUE: This leading producer of structural steel, steel bars, steel joists, steel deck and cold finished bars in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein AB: This company that provides diversified investment management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Robert Half International RHI: This one of the world's largest providers of professional consulting and staffing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Nucor Corporation (NUE): Free Stock Analysis Report



AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lennar Corporation (LEN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Robert Half International Inc. (RHI): Free Stock Analysis Report



MarineMax, Inc. (HZO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research