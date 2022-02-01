Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 1st

ASC, ATRO, and DHX have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on February 1, 2022

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

- Zacks

Ardmore Shipping ASC engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Astronics ATRO is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 60 days.

DHI Group DHX offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

 



