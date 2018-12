Watching envelope size can cut costs.

January 3, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If rising postage costs are putting the squeeze on your new business, try shrinking your mailings. Many direct-mail and catalog companies are saving by reducing their mailings' dimensions. Keep your mailings within the size of the USPS' letter classification of 6 inches by 11 inches, with thickness no more than one-quarter inch.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need