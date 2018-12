Their strengths should back up your weaknesses.

It's easy to hire employees who are just like you, but it's often a big mistake. Especially with your first employee, try to find someone who complements your strengths and weaknesses. While personal compatibility is important, hiring a carbon copy of yourself could leave your firm ill-prepared for future challenges.

